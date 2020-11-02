Boston Market's Giving Out Free Food After Polls Close on Election Day

Waiting for big news to finally come can be unbearable, especially when it's the result of an election like this one. Activities, distractions, and calming comforts are all welcome ways to help pass the time on a day like this. Thankfully, several major restaurant chains are serving up a whole bunch of the latter in the form of Election Day food deals, including Boston Market. Yes, please.

The rotisserie chicken chain is handing out free food right about when you'll need it the most. On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, Boston Market is offering free sliders from its new late night menu after polls close. All you have to do is stop by your local Boston Market after voting ends in your area and you'll be able to order one of the four sliders on the menu for free; specifically, from 9pm (local time) until close. You don't need to buy anything to be eligible for the deal, but you should definitely ask nicely—just generally be kind and considerate to the workers who are helping you on this stressful election day in the middle of a pandemic. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and be patient.