Boston Market's Giving Out Free Food After Polls Close on Election Day
Something to distract you while you wait for the results.
Waiting for big news to finally come can be unbearable, especially when it's the result of an election like this one. Activities, distractions, and calming comforts are all welcome ways to help pass the time on a day like this. Thankfully, several major restaurant chains are serving up a whole bunch of the latter in the form of Election Day food deals, including Boston Market. Yes, please.
The rotisserie chicken chain is handing out free food right about when you'll need it the most. On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, Boston Market is offering free sliders from its new late night menu after polls close. All you have to do is stop by your local Boston Market after voting ends in your area and you'll be able to order one of the four sliders on the menu for free; specifically, from 9pm (local time) until close. You don't need to buy anything to be eligible for the deal, but you should definitely ask nicely—just generally be kind and considerate to the workers who are helping you on this stressful election day in the middle of a pandemic. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and be patient.
Giving out free sliders is also pretty fitting, considering November 3 is also National Sandwich Day. Here's how the chain describes each of the four sliders, per a recent press release:
- Chicken Chipotle: Pulled rotisserie chicken with ranch dressing, chipotles sauce, and pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Cheddar: Pulled rotisserie chicken with garlic sauce, herbed mayo, and cheddar cheese.
- Turkey Cheddar: Sliced turkey breast with garlic sauce, herbed mayo, and cheddar cheese.
- BBQ Meatloaf: Sliced meatloaf with zesty mayo, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese.
Technically, you aren't required to show proof that you voted in order to receive the deal, but frankly, you don't deserve any free food on Election Day if you're eligible to vote, but choose not to. If you do vote—and you better if you haven't already—maybe a free slider will help you get through the long wait for the results. Best of luck.
