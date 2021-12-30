Get a Whole Rotisserie Chicken from Boston Market for Less Than $4, Today Only

As a way to celebrate its 36th anniversary, Boston Market is selling whole rotisserie chickens for only $3.60 each through today, December 30, 2021.

The special deal offers the chickens more than half off their original $9.49 price. Additionally, as a part of its anniversary, the fast casual chain is offering a few other products for just $3.60, including any large side and whole apple pies. However, there is a limit of two sides and two pies at the discounted rate.

You can pick your bird up today in-store, at the drive-through, or for take-out. Just keep in mind that there is a limit of two Rotisserie Chickens per customer at the discounted price. And although most participating locations nationwide accept the deal, no questions asked, here's the official coupon just in case someone gets all up in your chicken coop.

