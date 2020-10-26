Boston Market Debuts New Late Night Menu Featuring $3 Sandwiches
In case you don’t want a whole chicken in the middle of the night...
Boston Market may not be the first restaurant that comes to mind when you think about midnight snacks or grabbing a munchies bite, but it will be soon. The fast casual chain is known for a specific menu, but it’s switching things up and getting in the late-night food game with some appealing new sandwiches and bowls and equally appealing prices.
Turns out rotisserie isn’t the only thing Boston Market knows. The chain announced Monday that it’s rolling out a brand new late-night menu that includes four new sliders and four new bowls, the chain’s largest menu expansion in years. The new sandwich offerings include Chicken Chipotle, Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, and BBQ Meatloaf. If bowls are more your thing, Boston Market is serving up Southwest Chicken Rice, Chicken Cheddar Mash, Veggie, and Cheeseburger Mac.
Here’s what each slider includes, per a press release:
- Chicken Chipotle: Pulled rotisserie chicken with ranch dressing, chipotles sauce, and pepper jack cheese
- Chicken Cheddar: Pulled rotisserie chicken with garlic sauce, herbed mayo, and cheddar cheese.
- Turkey Cheddar: Sliced turkey breast with garlic sauce, herbed mayo, and cheddar cheese.
- BBQ Meatloaf: Sliced meatloaf with zesty mayo, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese.
And the bowls:
- Southwest Chicken Rice: Corn bean relish, cilantro lime rice, pico de gallo, and pulled rotisserie chicken tossed in a chipotle pesto sauce
- Chicken Cheddar Mash: Creamy mashed potatoes, corn bean relish, cheddar cheese, and pulled chicken in garlic sauce and fresh gravy.
- Cheeseburger Mac: Mac and cheese mixed with pico de gallo, fresh cheddar, BBQ sauce, and meatloaf.
- Veggie: Steamed veggies, corn bean relish, and garlic sauce over cilantro lime rice, topped with pico de gallo.
Boston Mark is celebrating its new offerings in a big way: with buy-one-get-one sliders from October 26 through November 1. It’s also committing to keeping people fed on Election Day, as it’ll probably stretch well into the night. While you anxiously await the results, you can pop into Boston Market for a free slider from 9 pm to close at every location across the country.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.