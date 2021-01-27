Boston Market Is Serving Spicy New Nashville Hot Rotisserie Chicken

When Boston Chicken became Boston Market in 1995, none of us could have predicted what would become colloquially known as the “chicken wars” all these years later. Why, the SEO value alone would have been worth its weight in gold[en fried chicken].

It’s not that Boston Market stopped trading in chicken. Perhaps some hotshot young brand manager simply wanted to emphasize the chain's more broad offerings. Two roads diverged in a wood, and so on. Although it released any titular poultry claim decades ago, Boston Market’s chicken menu continues to expand.

Earlier this month its very own crispy chicken sandwich entered the ring, and now its Nashville hot rotisserie chicken is ready for primetime, too--but it won’t be for long, according to Chew Boom. The new menu offering is available as part of a meal that features the chain's signature rotisserie chicken topped with a smoky Nashville Hot sauce and dill pickle chips as a garnish. You also get two sides and cornbread to round it all out.

Nashville hot rotisserie chicken is currently available by the quarter or half bird for about $11.50 to $16.60.