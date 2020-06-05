Get a Totally Free Rotisserie Chicken Dinner From Boston Market This Month
An update to the reward program will get you hooked up with a big meal.
Most loyalty programs are built on the assumption that you'll come more often if you get a little something back for frequenting a business. (That and they want your data.) However, it also assumes you go to the same place constantly. The number of points you need for some of the rewards is absurd. You'd have to eat there daily. That's often true of restaurant programs, so many offer a killer sign-up deal to get you through the doors.
Boston Market typically offers a free cookie when you sign up for its Rotisserie Rewards program. For just a little while, though, you can get yourself a full meal for free when you sign up. You get it for basically doing nothing. If you sign up for the reward program for the first time from June 3-24, you'll get a coupon for a free rotisserie chicken meal.
You'll get to choose between the 1/4 White or 3-Piece Dark Rotisserie Chicken meal, which comes with two sides and cornbread. You don't have to make any kind of purchase to redeem that coupon, either.
If you sign up by the deadline, that coupon will be in your account for a bit. You don't have to be hungry for some chicken right now to grab it. However, after the deadline, the reward is back to just being a free cookie. No one is complaining about a free cookie. Cookies are great. But a full meal is obviously better.
