Get a Whole Rotisserie Chicken from Boston Market for $6.02

If you are still trying to figure out what to make for dinner tonight, look no further than Boston Market. The chain is offering customers whole rotisserie chickens for just $6.02 on June 2. The date can also be written as 6.02, so it's a cheeky little discount. But the deal is also to help you celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day.

Sometime on Thursday, Boston Market will post the promo code on social media so that customers can take advantage of the specially discounted chicken. A whole chicken would typically cost you about $12, so getting one for $6.02 is 50% off the sticker price.