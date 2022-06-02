Get a Whole Rotisserie Chicken from Boston Market for $6.02
This offer is only available on June 2.
If you are still trying to figure out what to make for dinner tonight, look no further than Boston Market. The chain is offering customers whole rotisserie chickens for just $6.02 on June 2. The date can also be written as 6.02, so it's a cheeky little discount. But the deal is also to help you celebrate National Rotisserie Chicken Day.
Sometime on Thursday, Boston Market will post the promo code on social media so that customers can take advantage of the specially discounted chicken. A whole chicken would typically cost you about $12, so getting one for $6.02 is 50% off the sticker price.
Head to Boston Market's Instagram or Twitter page to get the code. We'll also update this story when it is posted. To find the nearest Boston Market by you, head to the Boston Market website. And tonight, enjoy that rotisserie chicken whether you're celebrating National Rotisserie Chicken Day alone or with others.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.