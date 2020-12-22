Boston Market Is Serving $3.50 Rotisserie Chickens for Its 35th Anniversary
You can nab a whole bird, large sides, and desserts for $3.50 each.
A confirmed “old” millennial, Boston Market, (née, Boston Chicken) turned 35 this year. And in honor of three and a half decades of slinging chickens and… market, Massachusetts’ own national fast casual chain is offering a steal of a deal.
On Wednesday, December 23, in-store, drive-thru, and carry-out customers can grab a whole rotisserie chicken, sides like mashed potatoes, mac ‘n cheese, or steamed veggies, and desserts like chocolate cake, brownies, or chocolate chunk cookies for $3.50 each. So you can pick and choose dishes amounting to a full meal for two (or a big one just for you!) for a little more than $10 before tax and tip.
The deal comes on the heels of Boston Market’s new late-night menu. From 9 pm until close, night owls (or, mid-evening owls, as the case may be) can skip the standard second dinner pizza slice in favor of chicken, turkey, or meatloaf sliders, and chicken Cheddar mashed potato or cheeseburger mac ‘n cheese bowls.
