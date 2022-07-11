Boston Market Has Rotisserie Chicken Nuggets Now & You Can Get Them Made to Order

If you've ever dug into your Boston Market Rotisserie Chicken, making a mess of your hands as you pick the meat from the bone at a speed that would put a vulture to shame, the thought that you wish you could eat it a little more civilly has probably crossed your mind. Boston Market, understanding your needs, has delivered a new way to eat with Rotisserie Chicken Nuggets.

The 100 percent all-white-meat chicken is roasted and then portioned into bite-sized pieces. The nugget-sized pieces get marinated in classic Boston Market Rotisserie Chicken seasoning or spicy seasoning.

"The Rotisserie Chicken Nuggets will set the new standard for nuggets," said President and Chief Rotisserie Expert for Boston Market, Jay Pandya, in a press release. "They are bigger than our competitors, healthier than fried alternatives, and packed with flavor—there is no other true rotisserie option on the market."

The nuggets will be available at all 315 Boston Market restaurants nationwide. You can order them as part of a small combo meal, a large combo meal, a la carte, a kid's meal, and as a catering platter. You can get them served in-restaurant or via the drive-thru. You can also order the nuggets for takeout, delivery, and contactless curbside pickup.

To place an order or explore the Boston Market menu, head to BostonMarket.com.