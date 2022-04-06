You Can Fly JetBlue Between Boston & London Starting This Summer

Starting on July 19, JetBlue will launch a nonstop route between Boston Logan International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. Just over a month later on August 22, the airline will also launch nonstop service between Boston and London Heathrow Airport. JetBlue will be the only airline offering daily flights between New England and two London airports.

According to JetBlue, London is one of the most requested destinations from Boston customers.

"Our strategy of flying to both Heathrow and Gatwick Airports has been a success for us in New York, and we've secured slots to be able to do the same in Boston, becoming the only airline in New England offering flights to London's two main airports," said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer of JetBlue, in a press release. "Our London service has been an incredible success so far and we've been able to go in with our unbeatable JetBlue service and experience and bring down fares on a traditionally overpriced route—the JetBlue Effect in action."

While flights won't start until July, you can begin the booking process now. Roundtrip fares between Boston and Gatwick start at $499 and $1,949 for the premium Mint seats. Roundtrip fares to Heathrow will start at $549 and $1,999 for Mint seats. To secure these prices, you'll need to book your flight directly through JetBlue.com.

To make the announcement of these new routes even sweeter for anyone planning to stick around London for a bit of a longer stay, JetBlue Vacations is offering $400 off vacation packages for trips booked between July 7, 2022 and February 28, 2023. Just head to the JetBlue Vacations website to find out how you can take advantage of these savings.