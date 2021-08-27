Bota Box Is Giving Away a 6-Foot Wine Dispenser & $10,000 for Your Next Party
The monstrous boxed wine dispenses both red and white wine from separate spouts.
Say what you will about boxed wine, but I can get four times the volume of a single bottle for a quarter of the price. And I'm just talking about your normal-sized Bota Box here. Now multiply that by a lot and you have the affordable wine maker's new XXL version of its vino.
The six-foot-tall wine dispenser, which pours both red and white wine from separate spouts, is the brand's way of making up for lost time.
"After more than a year of social isolation, in which wine lovers kept six feet away from their neighbors and friends, Bota Box wants to celebrate gathering with old friends and making new ones around the six-foot-tall Bota XXL,” Marketing Director Nicole Ordonze said, according to Forbes. "To toast this momentous moment and offer a suitably epic centerpiece to postpandemic socializing, the Bota Box XXL features dispensers for both red and white Bota varietals, poured from different sides of the box."
So, how does one get it? Well, unfortunately for America, Bota isn't stocking shelves with this monstrous wine dispenser. You'll have to enter for a chance to win it on the site. You can also share the sweepstakes on Instagram or Twitter for additional entries.
With all that wine, you might need some assistance drinking it, which is why Bota Box is giving away $10,000 with it so you can throw the block party to end all block parties. A planner will even assist with the logistics of setting up the box and sourcing other party needs.
"We want the Bota Box XXL to inspire neighbors and friends to connect and celebrate together," Ordonez added. "Bota Box’s delicious, shatterproof wines go wherever the fun is, and, with so many long-postponed gatherings and celebrations taking place, we want to help America throw the ultimate Bota Box block party."