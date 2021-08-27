Bota Box Is Giving Away a 6-Foot Wine Dispenser & $10,000 for Your Next Party

Say what you will about boxed wine, but I can get four times the volume of a single bottle for a quarter of the price. And I'm just talking about your normal-sized Bota Box here. Now multiply that by a lot and you have the affordable wine maker's new XXL version of its vino.

The six-foot-tall wine dispenser, which pours both red and white wine from separate spouts, is the brand's way of making up for lost time.

"After more than a year of social isolation, in which wine lovers kept six feet away from their neighbors and friends, Bota Box wants to celebrate gathering with old friends and making new ones around the six-foot-tall Bota XXL,” Marketing Director Nicole Ordonze said, according to Forbes. "To toast this momentous moment and offer a suitably epic centerpiece to postpandemic socializing, the Bota Box XXL features dispensers for both red and white Bota varietals, poured from different sides of the box."