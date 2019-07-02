This New Viral Challenge Has People Trying to Kick Caps Off Bottles

The internet loves nothing more than a viral challenge, whether it be meticulously flipping water bottles, impersonating mannequins, or, uh, blindfolding yourself and running around like an idiot. Well, friends, not that you asked for or needed another one, but it has materialized. Please welcome to the stage the Bottle Cap Challenge, a new way to waste your time and impress your friends.
The Bottle Cap Challenge involves, as you may have guessed, bottle caps. More specifically, the challenge is to twist a cap off of a bottle in one swift kick. It's a tricky balance of precision and dexterity that requires a bit (or a lot) of practice.
It's unclear where exactly the challenge originated, but Mashable speculates that an attempt posted to Instagram from a dude named Roman Kambur last week really kicked (sorry) this thing into viral territory. Since he's posted the challenge, it's taken off, particularly in the wake of a handful of celebrities posting videos of themselves doing it and challenging other celebs to take a crack at it. As of publication, there are nearly 9,500 posts on Instagram that contain the hashtag #bottlecapchallenge.
On Friday, UFC Fighter Max Holloway posted his attempt on Instagram and tagged John Mayer, challenging him to do it.
The singer then posted his own attempt from a fenced in backyard somewhere and challenged his pal Jason Statham, who followed up with his own video -- stepping things up a bit by kicking open a metal cap on a glass bottle. He challenged director Guy Ritchie, who obliged, and then challenged Will Smith, who's yet to respond as of this post (you got this, Will).
It's unclear how much oomph this challenge has in it, but something tells us plenty of July 4 BBQs are going to devolve into bottle cap kicking competitions.
