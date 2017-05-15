This Toddler's Bounce House Swagger Is Unrivaled

Think of the most impossibly hip thing you can think of. It could be anything. It could be Kanye, neck tattoos, the tailor who invented Hammer pants, or Blossom's haberdasher. Now prepare to have the grading curve crushed by a two-year-old in a bounce house.
Like LeBron James or Connor McDavid before him, this young man is a generational talent. The boy's uncle, presumably Todd Blass, who posted the video to YouTube, shared a brief glimpse of the toddler hopping in a bounce house like he owns the place. The generational talent is clearly too cool for the shrieking and flailing you normally see in a bounce house. He's the "Hey Girl" meme for swooning preschoolers.
In the video, the future GOAT calmly bounces with his hands in his pockets, looking like he's got somewhere else to be. "Bounce houses? [jumps] That's soooo 2016. [jumps]"
Alternatively, this could be a 90-year-old man coming to the end of his Benjamin Button saga. That would explain the rather adult-looking slacks and sweater.
Either way, you can get the full experience in the video above.
