Watch the World's Worst Bowler Accidentally Smash a TV

01/10/2018

Bowling isn't the easiest sport in the world. It's certainly not the hardest, but there are some physics involved, and it doesn't come naturally to everyone. The person in the above video, however, might be the worst bowler in the history of inertia and is frankly a threat to public health. Watch a few times and feel more poised than you ever have before. 

Let's give this shoeless woman some credit though: She's remarkably adept at hurling bowling balls at TVs. And do you think you could do that? And doesn't that seem like a way better sport than bowling ever was? With the Olympics happening soon, we should try to get this added to the competition.

Let it be known for historians that Unnamed Bowling TV Smashing Game was invented by Aunt Dorinha, as she's referred to in the video description, on January 6 in Cacoa, Brazil. 

Aunt Dorinha, we salute you.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who aspires to one day smash a TV. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

