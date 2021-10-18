Brad Pitt Is Releasing Another Champagne if You've Got $400 to Spend

Brad Pitt got into the booze industry, much like every other notable celeb in Hollywood, years back with now ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Despite selling her stake in the wine business just last month, Pitt isn't stepping away from Chateau Miraval. In fact, quite the opposite. The Academy Award-winning actor is set to release his second bottling of Champagne Fleur de Miraval this week.

The new bottle, titled ER2 (Exclusively Rosé 2), is a varied take on Pitt's 2020 Fleur de Miraval release. The current blend was bottled in 2017 and stored in cellars for the last four years. "I was impressed last year with the success of our first edition, Fleur de Miraval ER1," Pitt told People.

And while the ER2 shares similarities to its predecessor, namely the Saignée winemaking technique, Pitt is quick to point out what makes his latest release special. The only catch? It'll cost you a pretty penny. The bottle is going for a whopping $400. This is no Trader Joe's five buck chuck.