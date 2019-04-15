The Intense Stare of Bran Stark Has Became a Hilariously Creepy Meme

Top 5 Netflix Original Series to Binge Watch in 2019
There are a lot of weird things happening in Game of Thrones right now. Flaming spirals of severed limbs, an army of the undead, everyone's favorite character sleeping with his aunt, whatever the hell is going on under The Mountain's helm... Yet, the most unnerving thing might be the dead-eyed stare of Bran Stark now that he's the Three-Eyed Raven.
The very last moments of the Season 8 premiere featured cow-eyed Bran locking eyes with Jaime Lannister, a reunion that will undoubtedly be preeeeetttty awkward. "Hey Bran, how are you?" "I'm the Three-Eyed Raven and my mind exists out of time. I've been waiting for you." "Oooooh. Cool. It's been a while, hasn't it? Haven't seen you since I, uh, pushed you out of a window because you saw me having sex with my sister."
Setting aside what will befall Jaime in Winterfell, people on social media saw Bran's stare as one of the premiere's most memeable moments. (Aside from those horny dragons.) Between his ability to be absolutely everywhere, know everything without sharing anything, and the creepy way he sees into your soul, people were justifiably able to find the humor in an intense scene.
Here are some of the best memes that came out of the unspoken energy during Bran's awkward reunion.
While some found the stare creepy, others saw the creepiness beneath the stare, knowing that Bran is all-seeing.
h/t TIME
