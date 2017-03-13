Genius 'Breaking Bad' Fans Edited the Whole Series Into a 2-Hour Movie

With five seasons and a total of 62 episodes, it'd take you approximately two and half days to binge-watch the entirety of Breaking Bad. But now, almost four years after the celebrated show's final episode, diehard fans skilled in filmmaking have edited the entire series into a feature film format you can watch in just a little more than two hours.
The filmmakers first posted the film, simply dubbed Breaking Bad - The Movie, on Vimeo about a week ago, saying it's the result of "two years of sleepless nights of endless editing" inspired by the question, "What if Breaking Bad was a movie?" As they explain in the video's description, the movie isn't a fan-film or a couple of hours of highlights from the show, but rather "[an] alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes." In other words, it's the cliff-notes version for anyone who doesn't want to blow two days watching the whole series and is perfectly fine with a condensed and re-imagined version of the story.
Full disclosure: we haven't finished watching the whole thing yet, so while we can't say for sure that it's as good as it's cracked up to be, we can at least safely say it's loaded with spoilers. But so far, it's pretty damn great to see Walter White again in some of the series' most insane and riveting scenes. So, uh, you might want to clear out the next two hours before hitting play.
