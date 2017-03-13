Genius 'Breaking Bad' Fans Edited the Whole Series Into a 2-Hour Movie

With five seasons and a total of 62 episodes, it'd take you approximately two and half days to binge-watch the entirety of Breaking Bad. But now, almost four years after the celebrated show's final episode, diehard fans skilled in filmmaking have edited the entire series into a feature film format you can watch in just a little more than two hours.

The filmmakers first posted the film, simply dubbed Breaking Bad - The Movie, on Vimeo about a week ago, saying it's the result of "two years of sleepless nights of endless editing" inspired by the question, "What if Breaking Bad was a movie?" As they explain in the video's description, the movie isn't a fan-film or a couple of hours of highlights from the show, but rather "[an] alternative Breaking Bad, to be viewed with fresh eyes." In other words, it's the cliff-notes version for anyone who doesn't want to blow two days watching the whole series and is perfectly fine with a condensed and re-imagined version of the story.