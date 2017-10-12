The ‘Breaking Bad’ House Owners Are Sick of Fans Throwing Pizzas on Their Roof

In many ways, having a personal connection to one of the most popular television shows of all time would seem like a pretty cool thing, but it turns out it could also be a curse. The family that lives in the real-life house of Breaking Bad’s Walter White learned this the hard way, thanks to a deluge of super-fans who have trespassed there to take photos and even throw pizzas on the roof. Now, they’ve been forced to construct a tall fence around their property to keep people away.
The house where the chemistry teacher-turned-meth magnate lived in the megahit series sits in the suburbs of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is currently occupied by a woman named Joanne Quintana. As you might imagine, it attracts a number of onlookers hoping to snap a pic. In fact, she estimates that hundreds of visitors have flocked to the place over the course of a single weekend.
However, not everyone respects the property and some people even feel emboldened to ask Quintana and her family to shut the garage door or move out of their front yard so they're not in a photo. They've also been known to take rocks from her landscaping as a souvenir. Worst of all, over the years several passersby have periodically re-enacted a particularly memorable scene from the show's third season by walking up the driveway and tossing full pizzas onto the roof.
And even though the Breaking Bad finale aired over four years ago, the trespassing has become such an ongoing and aggravating hassle that Quintana's decided to take drastic measures: she's erecting a six foot-high wrought iron fence around the entire property.
It's unlikely the fence is going to put an end to the throngs of people hoping to catch a glimpse of the house, especially considering it's a stop on several unofficial self-guided tours of the show's many filming locations, and it's one of the main attractions on an organized 3-hour Breaking Bad RV Tour that often rolls by twice a day.
So, if you find yourself in Albuquerque and feel like seeing where Walter White hung his hat for many years, just, uh, tread lightly.
h/t KOB4
