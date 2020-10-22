This Brewery Is Giving Free Beer to Anyone Turning 30 This Year

Breckenridge Brewery just turned 30, and like many of us over the last several months, its birthday plans didn't go as expected. To try and make things better for other milestoners who couldn't live out their Dirty 30 this year, the company decided to run a promo from now through December 31 that allows anyone turning 30 in 2020 to get a free(ish) 12-pack of beer.

Why the "ish"? Well, you have to purchase the beer at a store like you normally would, then use your receipt to get a rebate online. The rebate comes in the form of a pre-paid cash card that can be used anywhere within six months. The discount is valued at the price of a 12-pack, but it's not as simple as a 100% off coupon.

Breck's promotion exclusively applies to 1990 babies, and only works if you purchase the 30th Anniversary Throwback Pack, featuring three legacy brews, plus a special twist on one of the company's originals. It comes with three bottles of each variety.

The four Breckenridge brews included in the Throwback Pack are:

Imperial Avalanche Amber Ale : An extra-bold spin on the classic Avalanche Amber Ale, which debuted in 1990. It contains pale, chocolate, and caramel malts. 9.0% ABV.

: An extra-bold spin on the classic Avalanche Amber Ale, which debuted in 1990. It contains pale, chocolate, and caramel malts. 9.0% ABV. Trademark Pale Ale : An American Pale Ale, first introduced in the early '90s, brewed with pale and Munich malts and generous amounts of hops. 5.7% ABV.

: An American Pale Ale, first introduced in the early '90s, brewed with pale and Munich malts and generous amounts of hops. 5.7% ABV. Pandora's Bock : A typical Bock-style beer first released in the early '90s. 7.5% ABV.

: A typical Bock-style beer first released in the early '90s. 7.5% ABV. Buddha's Hand: A crisp citrusy ale made from Buddha's Hand fruit. 5.4% ABV.



Though the Rocky Mountain brewer is based in Colorado, its beers are sold nationwide. Here's how to get the refund:

1. Use the brewery's Beer Locator to find the nearest participating seller.

2. Purchase a 30th Anniversary Throwback Pack and save the receipt.

3. Visit this rebate site, enter offer number AB-2930, and verify your age and purchase.

4. You'll receive an e-gift card shortly after that's valued at the price of your purchase.

Welp, now there's exactly one benefit to having your 30th birthday fall in 2020. If you were born in 1990, you deserve this.