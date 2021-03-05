Find This Brewery's Willy Wonka-Style Golden Cans & You Could Win a Trip to Ireland

As a kid, you probably dreamt of snagging a golden ticket of your own and jetting off to Willy Wonka's glamorous—albeit, wildly eccentric—chocolate factory. Imagine the sugar rush! But then you grew up and realized booze is even better. Luckily, Breckenridge Brewery has created a similar, Wonka-esque giveaway—with beer.

The Colorado-based beverage maker is celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a hunt for golden beer cans that could score you a free trip to Ireland. Breckenridge is adding a few winning cans to its classic Nitro Irish Stout 12-packs, and if you so happen upon one, you'll need to post about it on social media with the tag, #GoGoldSweepstakes. Interestingly, folks in California and Alabama are merely required to snap a selfie outfitted in gold with that same hashtag.

There's a bit of a catch, though: Snagging one of those coveted gold beer cans doesn't automatically score you the trip to Ireland. It will, however, get you one step closer. Breckenridge Brewery will select a random winner from the pool of people who find the golden cans on April 1, right after the contest closes on March 31. You've got from now until then to hunt down your possible winning ticket—er—can.