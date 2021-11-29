This Brewery Is Enlisting St. Bernards to Deliver Mini Christmas Kegs to Your Door

Last year, Breckenridge Brewery enlisted actual reindeer to hand-deliver, or hoof-deliver, I suppose, its seasonal Christmas Ale. And while this year it looks like Prancer and Vixen are unavailable, the beer maker has partnered with a local rescue group to send St. Bernards around Colorado and NYC with mini-kegs.

Breckenridge Brewery's holiday-inspired brew, which has been a fan favorite now for nearly 30 years, is a malty, full-bodied ale available nationwide throughout the season starting in November. Though, of course, you can pick up a six-pack yourself, why would you when you can get it delivered by one of the brewery's sweet St. Beernards?

So why St. Bernards? Other than the fact that they are giant fluffy bundles of joy, the breed was actually known to carry barrels of brandy to help avalanche victims stay warm while awaiting rescue in the mountains back in the day, so they know a thing or two about a booze delivery mission.