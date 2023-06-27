Breeze Airways Just Announced New Fall Routes from These 7 Cities

As you get ready for your summer travel plans, you might as well start thinking about fall travel, too.

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways just launched a bunch of new fall routes from seven different cities in the US, including Tampa, Florida; New Orleans; Orlando, Florida; Pittsburgh; Columbus, Ohio; Charleston, West Virginia; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. And as an extra treat, if you book your tickets by July 3, you'll get to snag a promotional rate, too, with fares starting at $39 one-way.

"Breeze continues to grow, adding new routes this summer and beyond – including these new destinations from seven cities this fall," David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' founder and CEO, said in a statement. "And the fares start from just $39 to some of our most popular destinations."

New Orleans will get new Breeze service to Orlando and Tulsa, both starting on September 22. For both cities, Breeze planes will fly on Mondays and Fridays, with Breeze's signature "Nice" fares starting at $39 one-way. Routes back from those cities to New Orleans will also be available for the same starting price, and they'll have the same schedule (Mondays and Fridays) starting on September 22 as well.

Travelers flying out of Tampa, instead, will be able to hop on new Breeze routes connecting the Florida city to Charleston, Pittsburgh, and Columbus. The Charleston route will be available starting October 4 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with "Nice" fares from $59 one-way. For the same starting price, passengers will have the option to fly to Pittsburgh on Thursdays and Sundays starting on October 5, while service to Ohio will be available from October 6 on Mondays and Fridays always starting at $59 one-way. The same Breeze rates, schedules, and starting dates are available for routes back from these cities to Tampa.

As a reminder, Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure. For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Breeze's website.