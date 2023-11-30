This Low-Cost Carrier Is Launching 2 New Routes Including a New Hub

Breeze Airways is back with new flight routes just in time for your 2024 travel plans.

The low-cost airline just announced that it is adding both a new city as well as two new routes starting in February 2024. The new hub will be based in Ogden, Utah, and one of the new routes will connect Ogden and California's Orange County-Santa Ana starting from February 21.

The second new route will link two cities that are already part of Breeze's network, namely Phoenix, Arizona and San Bernardino, California. Service for that route will begin on February 15, and it will be available as a non-summer seasonal service through June 2, 2024.

"Ogden has a rich travel history having once served as a transfer point between the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads," said Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey. "Today, Breeze is writing a new chapter for Ogden - one in which its residents get access to simple, affordable, and convenient air travel to highly desirable destinations like Orange County."

As a bonus, you can also snag the new flights for pretty cheap too. If you book by December 5, you can get one-way $39 flights between Phoenix and San Bernardino for travel by June 2, 2024 and between Ogden and Orange County for travel by September 3, 2024.

For more information and to purchase your flights, you can visit Breeze's website.