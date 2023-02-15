This Budget Airline Is Launching 22 New Nonstop Routes Across the U.S.
Rates start as low as $39.
Only a few days after blessing travelers with a huge sale, Breeze Airways is back at it with some wonderful news. This time, the low-cost airline announced 22 new nonstop routes from 20 cities in the US, and it added one extra city to its roster.
Portland, Maine is the newest addition to Breeze's network, and starting on May 17, it will start serving four destinations nonstop, including Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
With fares as low as $39, passengers don't have to worry so much about the financial burden that often comes with flying. With the new route additions, travelers can snag cheap tickets to and from a variety of destinations across the country.
Among the many highlights are flights from Pittsburgh to Jacksonville and from Portland, Maine to Charleston starting from $39. The airline is also offering summer seasonal flights from Hartford, Connecticut to New Orleans starting at $59, and even flights from Jacksonville, Florida to Los Angeles with fares as low as $99.
Here are all the new nonstop routes:
- Akron-Canton, Ohio to Norfolk, Virginia
- Charleston, South Carolina to Portland, Maine
- Cincinnati to Richmond, Virginia and Jacksonville, Florida
- Fort Myers, Florida to Hartford, Connecticut and Providence
- Hartford, Connecticut to Fort Myers, Florida; New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; and Los Angeles
- Jacksonville, Florida to Los Angeles; Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; and Louisville, Kentucky
- Long Island-Islip, New York to Pittsburgh and Richmond, Virginia
- Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida; New Orleans; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and Hartford, Connecticut
- Louisville, Kentucky to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida
- New Orleans to Hartford, Connecticut and Los Angeles
- Norfolk, Virginia to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Portland, Maine, Syracuse, New York; and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
- Orlando to Providence
- Pittsburgh to Jacksonville, Florida; Long Island-Islip, New York; Portland, Maine; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
- Portland, Maine to Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Pittsburgh; and Tampa, Florida
- Providence to Fort Myers, Florida; Orlando; Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida; and Tampa, Florida
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to Los Angeles; Louisville, Kentucky; Pittsburgh; and Norfolk, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia to Long Island-Islip, New York and Cincinnati
- Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida to Providence
- Syracuse, New York to Norfolk, Virginia
- Tampa, Florida to Hartford, Connecticut; Portland, Maine; and Providence
It's good to remember that Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes before departure.
For more information on specific flights and to reserve your tickets, you can visit Breeze's website.