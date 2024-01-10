This Low-Cost Carrier Just Announced 8 New Routes for Spring 2024

You know the drill when it comes to Breeze Airways. The low-cost carrier is back at it again with new routes and affordable fares, and this time, it is blessing your spring travel plans.

Breeze just added eight new nonstop routes to its network, including brand-new departures from San Diego International Airport. It's a first for the airline, which adds San Diego as its fifth California city.

"San Diego is one of the US' most popular summer destinations with great food, beautiful beaches and popular family attractions," said Tom Doxey, the carrier's president, in a statement. "We're thrilled to add service to San Diego, our fifth destination in California and 46th airport served nationally."

More specifically, in terms of nonstop routes, the airline is adding flights from San Diego to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, and Pittsburgh. It is also implementing additional nonstop flights from New York/Westchester, Los Angeles, Charleston, Cincinnati, Hartford, and Raleigh-Durham. Between San Diego and both Providence and Hartford, instead, it is adding daily one-stop/no plane change service, dubbed "BreezeThru."

For a limited time, Breeze is also offering very affordable introductory fares on its new nonstop routes. They start at $59 one-way, and you have until January 15 to book the deal, which is valid for travel by September 3. In addition to this deal, the airline is also currently offering 35% off all roundtrip base airfare booked for travel by May 22, 2024 through January 12 when the promo code "GETFRESH" is used at checkout on the Breeze app or website.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Breeze's website.