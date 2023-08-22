This Airline Is Offering 30% Off All (Yes, All) of Its Flights This Week

Get ready to enjoy fall travel without spending all your savings on overpriced flights.

Breeze Airways, the low-cost carrier, just announced a massive sale on all its flights this week. From now and through August 24, travelers can enjoy 30% on all roundtrip flights by entering the promo code "YOUDOYOU" at checkout. You hear that right—the sale applies on base fares across all routes for travel from September 5 through December 19, 2023.

On top of launching the sale, Breeze is going the extra mile and giving away something special, too. One lucky winner will be selected to receive two free roundtrip tickets and National Parks passes for themselves and a friend. The two winners will be given the opportunity to check out New River Gorge National Park near Charleston, West Virginia, including a walking tour of the New River Gorge Bridge. To enter the giveaway, you can visit Breeze's Instagram page right here.

For more information and to book your promo tickets, you can head over to Breeze's website.