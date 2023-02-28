This Airline Is Having a Flash Sale with Fares Starting at $29

Get ready to fly for really cheap this April and May—Breeze Airways just announced its latest sale, with fares starting at $29.

You do, however, need to grab your tickets pretty quickly. You have until Sunday, March 5 at 11:59 pm ET to score Breeze's new deal, as part of its "Fresh Take: Spring Break" promotion. The offer is valid for travel in April and May 2023 from 34 Breeze cities, and it includes 51 routes. The only city not included in the sale is Portland, Maine, as service from there doesn't start until the sale period's ending.

​​"Spring Break is a time for the ultimate family getaway and Breeze is the ideal solution for a fun family-friendly vacation," David Neeleman, Breeze Airways' Founder & CEO, said in a statement. "With our free family seating and no change or cancellation fees, what better time to make the most of the change of seasons by getting a fresh take on travel to fun destinations this April and May."

Among the many flight deals available, here are some highlights to help you pick your next destination:

From Charleston, South Carolina to New Orleans starting from $45

From Charleston, South Carolina to Orlando starting from $39

From Charleston, South Carolina to West Palm Beach, Florida starting from $39

From Hartford, Connecticut to Charleston, South Carolina starting from $45

From Hartford, Connecticut to Fort Myers, Florida starting from $49

From Hartford, Connecticut to Jacksonville, Florida starting from $39

From Hartford, Connecticut to Las Vegas starting from $89

From Jacksonville, Florida to Los Angeles starting from $89

From Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans starting from $29

From Las Vegas to San Bernardino, California starting from $29

From Louisville, Kentucky to San Francisco starting from $109

From Phoenix to Provo/Salt Lake City, Utah starting from $35

From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to New Orleans starting from $55

From Savannah, Georgia to New Orleans starting from $29

From Westchester County, New York to Los Angeles starting from $79

And if you change your mind, do not worry! In addition to offering free family seating, Breeze doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit the Breeze website.