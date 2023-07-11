Snag $29 Flights with This Airline's Latest Flash Sale

It definitely isn't too late to travel this summer and get this—it isn't too late to snag cheap summer flights, either.

Breeze Airways just launched its new sale, dubbed "Stretch It Out," which features low fares on more than 90 routes from 30 US cities starting from $29 one-way. The promo is available for travel between August 9 and August 29, and in order to snag the deal, you must purchase your tickets by July 17.

"Summer vacations are what memories are made of but, with one in four people saying that inflation is making travel too expensive, those coveted vacations can quickly move to the bottom of the list." Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "Luckily Breeze is making vacation dreams a reality with sale fares starting from just $29. Combined with no change and cancellation fees and free family seating, Breeze is giving our Guests the best possible option for stretching out their dollars this summer."

You might wonder why the offer is called "Stretch It Out," though. The answer is simple—there's another perk available. During the promo time, travelers have the option to buy the airline's Nicest fare bundle for just $1 extra than Nicer, which is the base fare. With the Nicest upgrade, passengers have more room to stretch out their legs, with seat pitches measuring 39 inches.

Travelers looking to go places in August can officially save big. Those living in Charleston, South Carolina can get to Cincinnati, Ohio starting at $29 one-way or to Fort Myers, Florida starting at $47. Passengers flying out of Jacksonville, Florida, instead, can get to New Orleans with fares starting from $45, while Las Vegas is only $109 away. Los Angeles residents can also expect pretty good deals, with one-way flights to Providence, Rhode Island starting at $145 and those to New Orleans starting at $89 one-way. To take a look at a complete list of promo fares and participating cities, you can visit this website.

For more information and to book your flights, you can visit Breeze's website.