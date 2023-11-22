Breeze's Black Friday Sale Is Offering Up to 60% Off Flights

Breeze Airways has gone above and beyond itself this time. The low-cost carrier just announced a significant sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it is offering its "steepest-ever discounts" on its base fares.

You know the drill—if you want to score the deal, act fast. The promo is available until November 27, and it offers up to 60% off on roundtrip travel across all of Breeze's 45 cities and all of its routes, of which there are now approximately 150 in total. And get this—the promo is applicable for travel from December 1, 2023 through September 1, 2024, and while the discount varies depending on the day of travel, Christmas and New Year travel is eligible for the deal as well.

More specifically, if you get a roundtrip flight on any route between December 1 and 20, 2023, and from January 3 through February 10, 2024, you get 60% off. If, instead, you book flights for summer travel between August 14 and September 1, 2024, then you get a 40% discount.

"Everyone loves a great deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "But our Cybreeze Week promotion offers much more than that, with our biggest discounts ever available on sale over five days. And with no change or cancellation fees, it's a great opportunity to plan ahead and lock in low fares for travel through next summer."

For more information and to book your flights using the promo code CYBER at checkout, you can visit Breeze's website.