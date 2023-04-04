Breeze Airways Is Offering First Class Upgrades for $1 Right Now

Fall travel has just gotten both cheaper and much more comfy. Breeze Airways, the low-cost airline, has not only just extended its flight schedule through mid-November, but it also applied its "It's the Little Things" spring promo to select fall flights.

What that means is that by just adding $1 to the regular basic fare, dubbed "Nice," on participating routes, you'll be able to get all the perks of Breeze's first-class fare, known as "Nicest." That extra dollar will get you a sizable list of perks, including a first class seat, two complimentary checked bags, and snacks and drinks.

"This schedule extension opens up many more travel possibilities for our guests through Fall, 2023, with year-round and returning seasonal routes—and sale fares from every city we serve,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a statement provided to Thrillist. “We hope travelers enjoy all the little things that make Breeze a great choice.”

To snag the deal you must book your tickets by April 10 at 11:59 pm ET, and the promotion is available for travel from April 4 and through November 13. The price you book is also inclusive of taxes and government fees, and in a Breeze fashion, you can always change or cancel your flight without incurring in cancellation fees up until 15 minutes before departure. Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

Among the dozens of nonstop flights available through the promotion are flights connecting:

Las Vegas and Syracuse, New York (starting from $110 one-way)

Phoenix and Richmond, Virginia (starting from $109)

Jacksonville, Florida and Las Vegas (starting from $99)

Hartford, Connecticut and Savannah, Georgia (starting from $39)

Westchester County, New York and Los Angeles (starting from $79)



For a complete list of routes featured in the "It's the Little Things" deal, you can visit this website.

To book your tickets and snag the deal, you can head over to the Breeze Airways website.