This Airline Is Offering $29 One-Way Flights Right Now

The new year is already melting in the first work week of the year, and my inbox is filling up at a rate that feels disrespectful. How can so many people have so many things to say less than seven days into 2023? We should all be napping more. If you are similarly experiencing the onslaught of responsibilities after the too-short winter holiday break and are fantasizing about escaping your life for a little while, I've got good news. Until January 5 at 11:59 pm, you can purchase one-way flights from Breeze Airways starting at just $29.

The limited-time deal can get you $29 seats from Provo, Utah to Las Vegas (and vice versa), and a slew of other tickets for $35-$39 each way. Here are just some of the flights you can book through Breeze Airways, one of the new budget domestic airlines in the US. The price applies for travel in each direction:

Norfolk, Virginia to Warwick, Rhode Island, $35

Charleston, South Carolina to Windsor Locks, Connecticut, $39

San Bernardino, California to San Francisco, $39

Tampa, Florida to Richmond, Virginia, $39

Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans, $39



Dates of travel for this sale are between January 14 and February 23, 2023. All prices are subject to availability and include taxes and government fees. You can explore all the routes the Breeze Airways serves at FlyBreeze.com.