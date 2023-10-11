Breeze Is Having a Flash Sale on All Routes for Its Longest Travel Period Yet

Breeze Airlines is going off. The low-cost airline just announced its wildest flash sale yet, but you only have until tomorrow to snag the super deal.

Through October 12 at 11:59 pm ET, you can get Breeze roundtrip base fare flights for 40% off, and that applies to any and all routes the airline offers. What's even more incredible is that the deal is valid for travel from October 17, 2023 through Labor Day of next year, which falls on September 3, 2024.

Reportedly, the airline has never launched a sale that applies for such a long stretch of time—so you'd better take advantage of it now! Plus, Breeze offers both no cancellation and no change fees up until 15 minutes before departure, so it's really a no-brainer whether or not to book now for so cheap.

"Breeze is on sale for travel through next summer," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "That's a first. We've never offered such a long travel period on sale before. And with our no change and cancellation fee policy, there's no reason not to buy a year's worth of travel at 40% off. Even if your dates change, you won't be penalized for changes."

Getting your discounted flight tickets is pretty easy. Just head over to Breeze's website and use the promo code "MIXITUP" at checkout.