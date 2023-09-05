This Airline Is Offering Half-Off Flights This Week Only

Buckle up, because you're about to fly like you never have before. Breeze Airways just launched what it is calling its biggest sale ever, and it is offering 50% off on every flight on every one of its routes for a very limited time.

You must, of course, hurry! The sale, dubbed "Make It Happen," is available starting today and through September 7, and it applies to both one-way and roundtrip flights for travel through March 7, 2024. And you heard it right—every route and every flight are available at reduced pricing in this wild promo.

All you have to do is head over to Breeze's website, find your flights, and enter the promo code "IMGAME50" at checkout. After that, you're all set, and you can enjoy flying for half the original price.

"What better way to celebrate the change in seasons than with a change in scenery—especially when it comes at a fifty-percent discount," Tom Doxey, Breeze's president, said in a statement. "Not only is this our biggest promotion ever, but it's offered on 100-percent of our routes giving travelers the ability to create a fall, winter or spring travel gameplan that meets their needs."

When it comes to saving some money on flights, Breeze has been offering some pretty massive deals in recent weeks. Just a couple of weeks ago, the airline launched a limited-time 30% off promo, and last month it was unveiling new routes to Florida starting at only $39. For more information and to book your Breeze tickets, you can visit the airline's website.