This Airline's Entire Flight Schedule Is 35% Off for 3 Days

The self-proclaimed "Nice Low Cost Carrier" is now doing what it knows best—being oh-so-nice to you.

For a very limited time and through November 9 until 11:59 pm ET, Breeze Airways is having a massive sale on all of its 37 routes. To celebrate the airline's "Kindness Week," which is dedicated to further serving the communities Breeze works with, the carrier is offering 35% off on all of its roundtrip routes. You can take a look at all the routes Breeze offers right here.

Snagging the wild deal is pretty simple. Just head over to Breeze's website and use the code "BENICE" at checkout. The promo is available on travel from November 14, 2023 through September 3, 2024, and a few blackout dates apply, including from November 25 through November 27, 2023, December 21 through December 23, 2023, and December 26 through January 2, 2024. Other restrictions may apply as well.

"Being 'Seriously Nice' is in our DNA and it goes way beyond our flexible policies and comfortable inflight experience," Breeze President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "As the holiday season quickly approaches, we hope to encourage more people to shrug off the stress and do something nice for themselves so they, in turn, can do something nice for others in their lives."

For more information and to get your tickets, you can visit Breeze's website.