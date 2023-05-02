Get Cheap Flights Starting at $34 with This Airline's Latest Flash Sale

Travel deal hunters, we have fresh prey for you. Breeze Airways, the low-cost domestic US airline, is launching a promotion to make your summer travel plans much cheaper.

To celebrate its second birthday, the low-fare airline is offering flights starting at just $34 one-way from 46 cities in the US. Dubbed "Seriously Nice Summer," the deal is available for June travel, specifically from May 31 through June 20.

Snagging the deal doesn't require you to turn on alerts or book your flights at questionable hours, either. The only requirement is that you act fast, and book your tickets anytime between today and May 8 at 11:59 pm ET.

There are just a few exceptions, including that the promotion doesn't include travel from Portland International Jetport (PWM), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), or Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) on Sundays or Mondays. Additionally, prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change, and blackout dates as well as other restrictions may apply. As a nice perk, though, there are no hidden-fee jump scares, and taxes and government fees are included in the price you see when booking.

Among the many deal highlights, travelers can choose to fly from Las Vegas to San Bernardino, California and vice versa starting from $34 one-way. Floridians flying out of Jacksonville will be able to get to New Orleans for just a couple of extra bucks, with flights starting at $39. Those living in San Francisco can snag tickets to Salt Lake City, Utah starting from $49 one-way, while New Orleans residents—in addition to flying to Jacksonville for the same price as the opposite route—will get the chance to travel to Louisville, Kentucky or to Charleston, South Carolina both starting from $49.

You can find a complete list of cities and flights included in the sale right here.