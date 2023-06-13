Breeze's Latest Sale Has Ultra-Cheap Nonstop Flights Starting at $31

Chop, chop! It's time to book your very cheap flights, pack a light bag, and dive headfirst into summer travel—because yes, you're still on time, courtesy of Breeze Airways.

The low-cost carrier just launched a massive summer sale, aptly dubbed "Summer Blockbuster," that applies to 83 routes from 33 cities. For as low as $31 one-way, you can hop on nonstop flights heading to your favorite summer destinations to finally get your well-deserved time off started.

"This summer promotion will thrill travelers of all ages and feature some of the biggest stars in our network along with the most anticipated fares of the season," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "We know our guests will love creating their own adventures this summer and we can't wait to be a part of their story."

The options are many, and all extremely affordable. Starting at $31, travelers can fly from San Bernardino, California straight to Las Vegas, while for just a few bucks more, they can head to San Francisco, starting from $44. Those looking to fly out of Islip-Long Island, New York, instead, can fly over to either Pittsburgh or Richmond with starting fares priced at $41, and Florida's West Palm Beach residents can snag flights to Charleston, South Carolina starting from $45. If you're choosing New Orleans as your destination, you'd better fly out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where Breeze flights start from $55 with this sale.

The sale is valid for travel between July 5 and August 8, 2023, and in order to access the promo, you must purchase your tickets by June 19.

For a complete list of participating routes and airports and to grab your tickets, you can visit this website.