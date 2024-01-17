This Airline Is Offering $30 Flights Right Now

When temperatures are, on average, this low across most states, all you likely want to do is be curled up in a cozy blanket and not set foot outside. Breeze Airways, however, is suggesting another option—that of hopping on a flight towards better weather.

To help you do it, the low-cost airline just launched a huge flash sale with fares as low as $30 one-way on 114 routes from 44 cities. But you have to act fast—you only have until the end of the day tomorrow, January 18 to snag the deal, which is valid for travel from January 18 through February 17, 2024.

"With plunging winter temperatures, who doesn't want to get away—either to warm up on a beach, or to grab your skis and hit the slopes," Tom Doxey, the airline's president, said in a statement. "Now's the time to grab some really low fares for a fun, winter getaway!"

Among the many highlighted routes, travelers can fly from Springfield, Illinois to Florida (either Tampa or Orlando) starting from $30, or they can choose to escape the Syracuse, New York winter and head over to Charleston, South Carolina with flights starting from $35. Those planning to chase the snow will be able to do that for cheap, too, and they'll be able to fly from California's Orange County to Salt Lake City, Utah from $52.

Check out the entire list of participating cities and make sure you book your discounted Breeze flights by the end of the day on January 18.