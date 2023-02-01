This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29

You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is.

The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.

The deal, dubbed the "Get Off The Couch" sale, ensures travelers can have many options to choose from when booking their next vacation. Featuring 33 different cities, the sale is set to bring passengers to both winter wonderlands and warm beach getaways.

San Francisco and Los Angeles residents looking to test their skis down the Utah slopes will be able to book $39 tickets to Salt Lake City. Those departing from Cincinnati, instead, will get the chance to fly to Charleston for $29 and to New Orleans for $39, among other deals.

There are, however, a few exceptions. The deal is not valid on travel from New Orleans, Las Vegas, Palm Beach, and Vero Beach on Sundays or Mondays, or from Sarasota on Saturdays. Some blackout dates apply as well.There is a major silver lining, though. If life gets in the way and you can't make your flight, there's no need to worry. Breeze Airways doesn't charge change or cancellation fees up until 15 minutes before departure.

For more information on participating cities and to score the deal, you can visit this website.