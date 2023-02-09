Breeze Airways Just Extended Its $29 Flight Sale for a Few More Days

If February travel doesn't really fit your schedule, you can now aim for March.

Breeze Airways, which last week launched its "Get Off The Couch" sale, is now expanding its promotion to new dates and routes for March travel, with tickets still starting at $29. You now have through February 13 at 11:59 pm to book your tickets, which will be valid for travel through March 7 and from March 22 through March 31.

With this deal, you can plan on traveling almost anywhere in the country. Featuring 86 routes from 33 cities, you can fly from cities like Charleston, Jacksonville, New Orleans, and Las Vegas, to name a few.

There are a few restrictions and blackout dates to keep in mind, though. The promotion doesn't apply to flights from New Orleans, Las Vegas, Palm Beach, and Vero Beach on Sundays or Mondays, and the same goes for flights departing Sarasota on Saturdays. Additionally, the deal is not valid on travel from New Orleans from February 9 through February 14. We can't imagine why.

"We've had such a great reaction to our February 'Get Off the Couch' sale that we just had to extend it," Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' president, said in a statement. "March, afterall, is also a great time to get up and explore new destinations and experiences."

For more information on available routes and to book your tickets, you can visit Breeze Airways' website.