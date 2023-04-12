Breeze Cuts New York-LA Flights, Plus Several Other Route Changes

Breeze Airways is cutting back on its cross-country service for 2023, starting on May 1. The budget airline will no longer offer its flights connecting Westchester County Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport. The change in service was confirmed by The Points Guy. Airline spokesperson Gareth Edmondson-Jones told the travel site that the route consumed too many resources and didn’t work with the rest of Breeze’s flight schedule. The route was one of 10 that Breeze Airways offered to Los Angeles.

Travelers can still catch Breeze flights to LA from Bradley International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Louis Armstrong International Airport, Norfolk International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, and Richmond International Airporte. While the Westchester to LA route is the soonest to go, there will be another May route cut for Westchester. By the end of the month, there will no longer be service connecting it to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida. Later in the year, Breeze plans on eliminating 24 seasonal routes at the end of Labor Day. Edmondson-Jones said that nearly all routes that will end after Labor Day 2023 will be back for Summer 2024 service. You can explore flights from the low-cost carrier and all the destinations that Breeze Airways serves at FlyBreeze.com. It’s one of the few airlines that regularly offers $29 flights.