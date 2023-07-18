This New Budget Airline Is Offering 11 Routes to Florida Starting at $39

Get ready to escape the cold and head over to the beach this winter. Breeze Airways just announced its latest expansion in Florida, adding 11 new routes from 13 US cities to the beloved Sunshine State.

"Snowbirds take note!" David Neeleman, Founder and CEO of Breeze Airways, said in a statement. "Breeze is adding 11 new routes to the Sunshine State. Breeze now offers 58 nonstop routes from 28 cities to seven Florida destinations! That's a lot of beach this winter."

Don't worry, you won’t need to break the bank for some well-deserved beach time. The low cost airline is offering flights starting from $39 one-way on select routes, allowing passengers to comfortably book their flights without worrying too much about expenses. Plus, if something happens and you need to either cancel or reschedule your flight, Breeze doesn't charge a fee for those changes up to 15 minutes before departure.

Travelers can choose to fly from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to Fort Myers, Florida from $39 one-way. The airline is also offering flights from New Orleans to Fort Myers starting from $49 one-way, and tickets from Providence, Rhode Island to both Vero Beach and Jacksonville in Florida start from $79 one-way.

All new service to and from Florida will begin in November. Here's a breakdown of the new routes, which fly both ways:From Akron-Canton, Ohio to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Columbus, Ohio to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Louisville, Kentucky to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From New Orleans, Louisiana to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Norfolk, Virginia to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Richmond, Virginia to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Syracuse, New York to:

Fort Myers, Florida



From Providence, Rhode Island to:

Jacksonville, Florida

Vero Beach, Florida



For more information and to snag your tickets, you can visit the Breeze website.