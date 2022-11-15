Budget-Friendly Airline Breeze Airways Adds 4 New Routes, Including 1 to New Orleans

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Ever since its first flight in May of 2021, business for Breeze Airways has been soaring. Once it got off the ground, the airline gained almost immediate recognition for its budget-friendly flight prices, with fares as low as $39.

Back in March, the startup, founded by former CEO of JetBlue David Neelman, announced that it would add 15 new flight routes to its service schedule across the US. Now, the airline is ready to add three new cities to its roster.

Breeze Airways will begin its service out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on February 16. At that time, the airline will also start selling round-trip tickets to Hartford, Connecticut (BDL), and New Orleans (MSY).

February will be a busy month for the young startup. Breeze Airways plans to add nonstop service between Pittsburgh (PIT) and New Orleans (MSY). Beginning February 3, the company will also resume nonstop service between Pittsburgh and Hartford.

RDU isn’t the only new airport to be added to Breeze Airways’ itinerary. Last month, the company announced it would add flights to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Florida’s Vero Beach Regional Airport (VRB).

Flight Service out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport:

Hartford: Begins February 16; two weekly flights (Thursday and Sunday)

New Orleans: Begins February 16; four weekly flights (Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday)

Providence: Begins February 17; two weekly flights (Monday and Friday)



Flight Service to and from New Orleans and Pittsburgh