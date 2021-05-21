The Founder of JetBlue Launched a New Low-Cost Airline and Tickets Start at $39
Named Breeze, the new carrier has 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US.
Now that travel is slowly making a comeback, we're back to trolling Hopper for cheap flights as if it's our job. Nature is healing. And now, there's a new, budget-friendly carrier to add to the mix. David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, just launched Breeze Airways and tickets are on sale for as little as $39.
The new carrier, which boasts 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities across the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US, is launching with flights between Charleston, South Carolina, Tampa, Florida, and Hartford, Connecticut, beginning May 27. Additional destinations will be added in the coming weeks, and through July 22, 2021.
Neeleman has founded several other airlines besides JetBlue, namely Morris Air, WestJet, and Azul Brazilian Airlines. He is also a part-owner of AP Air Portugal.
“These 16 cities are just the beginning for Breeze," Neeleman added in the release. "The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation’s air service has meant many secondary markets and smaller cities have seen a significant reduction in flights. There are so many city pairs needing nonstop service around the country, we have a further 100 cities under consideration. Flying nonstop, Breeze will get you there in half the time, but also for about half the price!"