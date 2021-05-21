The Founder of JetBlue Launched a New Low-Cost Airline and Tickets Start at $39

Now that travel is slowly making a comeback, we're back to trolling Hopper for cheap flights as if it's our job. Nature is healing. And now, there's a new, budget-friendly carrier to add to the mix. David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue, just launched Breeze Airways and tickets are on sale for as little as $39.

The new carrier, which boasts 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities across the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast, and Eastern US, is launching with flights between Charleston, South Carolina, Tampa, Florida, and Hartford, Connecticut, beginning May 27. Additional destinations will be added in the coming weeks, and through July 22, 2021.