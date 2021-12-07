A New Budget Airline Is Offering Flights from New York to Palm Beach for $39

Breeze Airways is a new budget airline offering flights between Long Island and Palm Beach starting on February 17, which is perfectly timed to get a taste of warmer weather as the brutal North East winter gets sloshy. What's better, the flights start at just $39 each way.

The budget airline was created by JetBlue's founder and has only been in service since May. As of this week, the airline now offers 42 routes in 18 cities and 14 different states, including New York, Florida, and Virginia.

"Breeze's business model is to add nice, new nonstop flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers," CEO David Neeleman said in a press release. "We're excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida and the New York area, and look forward to adding more routes from both Palm Beach and Islip."

You can check out routes, prices, and dates on FlyBreeze.com.