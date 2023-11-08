Breeze Airways Is Adding 7 New Cities and More Than 10 Nonstop Routes

It seems like Breeze Airways just can't stop expanding. The low-cost carrier just announced it is adding seven new cities and a whopping 14 new nonstop routes to its schedule.

Starting in early 2024, the airline is starting service from a slew of new locations. Passengers will soon be able to fly Breeze out of Burlington, Vermont; Evansville, Indiana; Grand Junction, Colorado; Madison, Wisconsin; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Stewart/Newburgh, New York; and even Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania.

If that wasn't enough, Breeze is also adding 14 new nonstop routes, as well as a new Florida destination from Plattsburgh, New York. They'll feature both seasonal and year-round service. Check out the new routes and details on when each route begins service below:

From Burlington, Vermont to:

Tampa, Florida—Starting on January 31, 2024

Orlando, Florida—Starting on February 14, 2024



From Stewart/Newburgh, New York to:

Orlando, Florida—Starting on February 15, 2024

Charleston, South Carolina—Starting on February 16, 2024



From Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to:

Providence, Rhode Island—Starting on February 15, 2024

Charleston, West Virginia—Starting on May 10, 2024

Tampa, Florida—Starting on May 10, 2024



From Evansville, Indiana to:

Orlando, Florida—Starting on February 23, 2024



From Grand Junction, Colorado to:

Orange County-Santa Ana, California—Starting on February 6, 2024

Provo, Utah—Starting on February 6, 2024

San Francisco, California—Starting on May 22, 2024



From Madison, Wisconsin to:

Tampa, Florida—Starting on February 7, 2024

Orlando, Florida—Starting on February 14, 2024



From Plattsburgh, New York to:

Tampa, Florida—Starting on February 2, 2024



From Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania to:

Orlando, Florida—Starting on January 30, 2024



As an extra treat, if you act fast enough you can benefit from introductory fares on the new routes. Prices start from $39 one-way if you purchase tickets by November 14, 2023 for travel by September 3, 2024. And keep in mind that Breeze is currently having a flash sale offering 35% off on all of its flights and routes—you have until tomorrow to snag the deals!

"Breeze is continuing to spread our 'Seriously Nice' service to more underserved markets deserving of nice, nonstop flights," Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "In 2024, we will be adding even more dots to our expanding network while connecting the dots between existing cities across the US so more and more people can experience our unique hospitality and affordable yet premium product offering."

For more information and to grab your tickets, you can visit Breeze's website.