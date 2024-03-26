This Low-Cost Airline Is Now Flying to 5 New Cities

Breeze Airways is expanding its network yet again, and passengers will be able to fly to and from five new cities thanks to the latest additions.

The airline just announced that it is adding five new US cities to its network, including Bangor, Maine; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Lansing, Michigan; and Pensacola, Florida. Additionally, it is also adding new routes from nine of its already-serviced cities.

"We're thrilled to announce five more cities to our expanding network as we continue to add great destinations and also connect the dots between Breeze's existing cities," Breeze Airways' President Tom Doxey said in a statement. "With Breeze's added convenience and affordability, our business model continues to see success in cities across the country."

These are the new routes and when each one launches:

Connecting Bangor, Maine and:

Orlando, Florida —Starting October 3, 2024

—Starting October 3, 2024 Tampa, Florida —Starting October 4, 2024

—Starting October 4, 2024 Fort Myers, Florida—Starting October 5, 2024

Connecting Dallas-Fort Worth and:

Provo/Salt Lake City, Utah—Starting June 7, 2024

Connecting Fort Myers, Florida and:

Stewart/Newburgh, NY —Starting October 2, 2024

—Starting October 2, 2024 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania—Starting October 3, 2024

Connecting Lancaster, Pennsylvania and:

Orlando, Florida—Starting October 8, 2024

Connecting Lansing, Michigan and:

Orlando, Florida —Starting October 2, 2024

—Starting October 2, 2024 Fort Myers, Florida—Starting October 3, 2024

Connecting Norfolk, Virginia and:

Phoenix, Arizona—Starting October 3, 2024

Connecting Pensacola, Florida and: