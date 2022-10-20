This Budget-Friendly Airline Is Adding 15 New Routes with Fares as Low as $39

JetBlue founder David Neeleman added yet another success to his resume with the launch of budget-friendly airline Breeze, which boasts almost too-good-to-be-true fares—I said almost. Now the rookie carrier is adding even more flights to its portfolio and, naturally, you can snag them for as little as $39.

According to Travel + Leisure, Breeze Airways is adding 15 routes across the US in 2023, which will round its total nonstop flights to 33 cities and 19 states. The company is starting with Vero Beach, Florida and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Breeze provides fast, efficient, and affordable air service between underserved city pairs," Breeze Airways president Tom Doxey said, according to the outlet. "We're excited to introduce two new cities to our national route network, as we add routes from 15 cities."

As for the new routes, you can get $79 tickets from Hartford, Connecticut and Westchester County, New York to Vero Beach, Florida beginning in February 2023, while the airline will also introduce Cincinnati to Charleston, South Carolina and San Francisco routes for just $39 that same month.

In early 2023, Hartford, Connecticut to Phoenix and Hartford to San Bernardino, California routes will be available, as well as Las Vegas to San Bernardino and Phoenix to Richmond, Virginia. By March, Breeze is adding Charleston to Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charleston to Huntsville, Alabama, and Orlando to Akron-Canton, Ohio routes as well.