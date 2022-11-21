You Can Get $29 Flights on Breeze Airways Right Now

Famously budget-friendly carrier Breeze Airways is making prices even cheaper right now, so if you're planning a last-minute escape from winter puffers and slick sidewalks, book now.

On the heels of its latest new route debut (Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina, and Provo, Utah), Breeze Airways is celebrating with $29 one-way flights.

"The addition of the new service routes from Breeze Airways will provide residents and visitors with more low-cost flight options than ever to fly in and out of Phoenix," Mayor Kate Gallego said, according to USA Today. "It is a win-win for travelers and our economy, and I am pleased that Breeze Airways will be bringing even more travelers to America's Friendliest Airport."

Travelers who book by 11:59 pm EST on November 23 can score the introductory fares between Phoenix and Provo and Phoenix and Charleston for travel between January 5 and February 28. Breeze flights between Phoenix and Charleston are on Mondays and Wednesdays while the Phoenix to Provo flights are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and Provo to Phoenix are Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Breeze is also adding routes to Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, from Phoenix starting early next year.