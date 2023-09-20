Breeze Airways Added 2 New Cities to Its Network This Week

Breeze Airways is on a roll, and it doesn't really plan to stop. Just in the past week, the carrier added two brand new cities to its national network, including Plattsburgh, New York and Springfield, Illinois.

Last week, Breeze announced the inclusion of New York's Plattsburgh—which is also known as Montreal's US Airport thanks to its close proximity to the Canadian city—to the growing list of cities it serves. Starting November 28, travelers looking to head down to Orlando will get the chance to do so from Plattsburgh as well, where this route will be served three times weekly.

The latter addition of Springfield, instead, was just announced, and passengers will soon be able to fly Breeze from there to both Tampa and Orlando. Service to both cities will be offered twice weekly starting on December 1 (Orlando) and December 4 (Tampa).

Guests who book the new Illinois routes early enough will be able to benefit from introductory fares starting at $49 one-way. To snag the deal, though, you have to make sure you grab your tickets now through September 25, and they must be for travel by April 30, 2024.

"Springfield will be our first airport served in Illinois, and it's joining the network with two great nonstop routes right from the jump," Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways' president, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Breeze is all about adding service to underserved markets and city pairs, and we can't wait to give the community of Springfield some new destinations with Breeze's added convenience, affordability, and flexibility."

For more information and to get your tickets, you can visit Breeze's website.