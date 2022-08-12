The Pilots at This Budget Airline Voted to Unionize, Here's What That Means

On August 11, pilots employed by Breeze Airways voted 29 to 21 to form a union, according to The Points Guy. The election was conducted by the National Mediation Board, which is the US agency that addresses labor issues within the airline and railroad industries. The Breeze pilots voted to join the Air Line Pilots Association.

"With 85% of eligible pilots participating in a representation election that concluded today, Breeze Airways pilots voted in favor of union representation and chose to join ALPA," the union said in a statement shared with TPG. "The National Mediation Board is expected to certify ALPA as the official bargaining representative for the airline's pilots in the next few days."

Executives at Breeze Airways have strongly opposed the union, even dedicating a website to encourage pilots to vote against unionization. GiveBreezeAChance.com hosted statements from Breeze CEO David Neeleman, pleading for pilots not to vote for unionizing.

"Not just that it happened but by the timing of it. I mean, we were only 10 months into operations and we're still quite a way from profitability," one letter from Neeleman stated. "But it sure got our full attention and we've spent the last couple of months thinking about how we can better address your concerns, to make Breeze the airline where you will want to spend the rest of your career. We've also thought quite a bit about what it would mean both to the airline and to you if Breeze Pilots were unionized at this time."

TPG reports that one of the main concerns of pilots regarded their pay. Breeze pilots start at $75 an hour, which isn't competitive with some other regional airlines where pilots make $90 an hour.

Now that Breeze pilots have voted to join the Air Line Pilots Association, they can begin to bargain with the executives at the airline for a contract. The union contract could guarantee higher starting pay, better working conditions and benefits, and other changes. The bargaining process could take a long time, especially considering Breeze Airways' opposition to the existence of the union.

Right now, the vote won't mean any immediate changes for Breeze customers traveling on the airline. However, in an industry with a shortage of pilots and constant challenges, other pilot unions have been advocating for changes within the industry. Recently, Delta and Southwest pilots went on strike to raise awareness about the issues they are facing—including long work hours that are dangerous for pilots and passengers.

"We're going to work on compensation, but as part of a broader package that includes quality-of-life issues, the schedules, the fact that pilots can show up to work and have their schedule completely jumbled and not have any idea where they're going to be laying over that night," Jason Ambrosi, a Delta captain, told the New York Times. "There's situations where a pilot may be extended multiple days—he packed his bag for two days and ends up being out for four."