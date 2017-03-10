BrewDog's Craft Beer Hotel Is Paradise for Beer Lovers

We've written before about how BrewDog Brewery -- based in Scotland but opening a location in Ohio soon -- has the greatest paid time-off policy of all time. It may also be getting what sounds like the greatest hotel of all time. The brewery is bringing what sounds like the most ingenious hotel of all time to humble Columbus, Ohio.

Thanks to a bank-breaking funding push from an IndieGoGo, in addition to a brewery, BrewDog is building The DogHouse, the world's first craft beer-themed hotel. Among other amenities, it'll feature hot tubs drawn with beer, facials administered with hop-infused creams, massages enhanced with barley, fridges in your bathroom for shower beers, other toiletries made with beer ingredients, and -- obviously -- minibars loaded with craft beers.